Carbon County GOP declines to punish state senator

The Carbon County Republican Party unanimously decided Saturday against disciplining a Carbon County senator for an email he sent that angered some in the GOP.

This fall, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, wrote a strongly worded email in response to a message sent by Park County Precinct Committeeman Troy Bray to Sen. Tara Nethercott. In his email, Hicks said he did not respect Bray for his “past despicable behavior.”

The Wyoming Republican Party later chastised Hicks for what it termed an “uncouth” action and forwarded the matter on to the local party in Carbon County to discuss possible discipline. The local party, however, decided no action was warranted.

“We consider this matter fully reviewed, addressed, and closed at all levels within the Wyoming Republican Party,” the Carbon County GOP position statement read. “We also apologize for any additional inconvenience or embarrassment that further review of this matter may have caused since your public apology should have been sufficient to all concerned as penance for your minor personal identification error.”

The origins of the matter date to September, when Bray sent Nethercott an obscene email in reference to her stance on a piece of legislation.

“If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself. You sicken me,” Bray wrote. “Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again. F—- YOU C—-.”

A month later, Hicks received an unrelated email from Steven Bray, a former statehouse candidate. Hicks apparently thought the email came from Troy Bray and responded to that effect.

“Please remove me from your email list,” Hicks wrote. “Given your past history of obscenity laced unwanted attacks on members of the legislature there is absolutely nothing of any value that you have to say that I am interested in hearing, I do not represent you and I sure as hell do not have any respect for your past despicable behavior.”

While Hicks’ email appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, it prompted criticism from a fellow state senator.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, shared a screenshot of Hicks’ email with the entire Legislature in which he asked, “Is this the new norm in politics, to tattle tale?”

“This ‘victim mentality’ can spread like a cancer. It’s weak sauce at best,” Bouchard wrote. “And this is what happens when the first thought is to react as a victim. Definitely not a good look.”

Following a recommendation from the state GOP to handle the matter, the Carbon County GOP found that “no actual basis for concern, condemnation, or disciplinary action exists.”

Natrona County GOP

Hicks is not the only lawmaker whose actions are up for scrutiny at the county level.

In an unrelated matter, the state GOP also recommended that the Natrona County Republican Party address Casper Rep. Steve Harshman’s actions during the special session.

Harshman, the former Speaker of the House, was caught on a hot mic cursing fellow Casper Rep. Chuck Gray.

“Chuck Gray, f**** (inaudible),” Harshman was caught saying. “Little f******(inaudible).”

Harshman apologized the following day on the House floor.

The next Natrona County central committee meeting is not until Jan. 24. Even then, it appears unlikely that the body will take action on the matter.

Three members of the Natrona County GOP executive committee, Chairman Kevin Taheri, Vice Chairwoman JoAnn True and State Committeeman Dr. Joseph McGinley, said that they are not aware of the Harshman incident appearing for discussion on an upcoming agenda. Taheri added that there are “no immediate plans in place” to address Harshman’s comments.

In November, a few days after the state party’s recommendation that the Natrona County GOP handle the issue, the Natrona County GOP Executive Committee held a meeting in which officials showed no sign that they were keen to take action against Harshman.

“It was handled by the Speaker of the House,” McGinley told the Star-Tribune on Monday. “I’m suspecting that our group in general sees this as resolved.”

On the day after the hot mic incident, Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, revoked Harshman’s privileges to participate remotely. Barlow identified three breaches when announcing the punishment: Addressing the body without permission from the chair, using a name of another member and inappropriate language.

While Carbon County declined to punish Hicks in any form, officials there still took up the issue. Natrona County does not seem likely to do so.

“We focus on problems, not people in Natrona County,” McGinley said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.