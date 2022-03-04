 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Carbon County Museum opens exhibit showcasing western artwork

  • 0
Carbon County Museum

A painting by William Scoggin hangs at a new exhibit featuring historic local art at the Carbon County Museum. Scoggin, who died in 2011, was known for his western paintings and wood carvings.

 Photo courtesy of Carbon County Museum

A new exhibit highlighting homegrown western art is now open at the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins.

It’s a small collection — with seven paintings, and some porcelain antiques and wood carvings — but a unique one, said executive director Steven Dinero. The works provide a window back into the last hundred-odd years of Carbon County’s history and the artists that called it home. For some pieces, it’s their first time on display, Dinero said.

Half of the works are by western artist and longtime Carbon County resident William Scoggin. In fact, they were the inspiration for the exhibit, Dinero said.

Rawlins’ old Bank of The West closed in December. The bank — a stately, stone building in the city’s downtown — was nearly a century and a half old when it shuttered. Over the years, it accrued a small art collection of its own. Five of Scoggin’s paintings used to hang in the lobby.

They all depict animated western scenes: a flannel-clad hunter on a snowy mountainside; a bucking horse making a mess of some cowboys’ breakfast.

People are also reading…

Scoggin spent about half his life in Carbon County — including 33 years in Rawlins, according to an obituary published in The Wyoming Archaeologist. He died in 2011 at age 95.

Carbon County Museum

"Front Street  Rawlins, Wyoming", a watercolor painting by Virginia Hatley, depicts Rawlins' former city center. Most of the buildings that used to line Front Street have since been torn down.

After some back and forth, the bank agreed to give his paintings to the museum.

They were an opportunity to try something different, Dinero explained. Most of the Carbon County Museum’s exhibits focus on history and heritage. There wasn’t anything devoted to the arts.

The museum happened to have several other local art pieces in storage, Dinero said. So why not give them a display of their own?

Scoggin’s paintings are big: about five or six feet wide, and four feet tall, by Dinero’s estimate. For that reason, not all of them are on display.

There’s also watercolor painting of the city’s old Front Street by painter Virginia Hatley. That piece, completed in 1970, is a bit of a local favorite. Once upon a time, Front Street was the beating heart of Rawlins’ downtown.

“This was quite a wild and crazy western town on the frontier,” he said.

Carbon County Museum

A painted porcelain pitcher and cup by Carbon County artist Lillie Jungquist. Junquist, who lived from 1871-1950, formerly served as city clerk for Rawlins and clerk of county court for Carbon County, according to the Carbon County Museum.

The painting depicts Front Street at its most vibrant: a bar, a pool hall, the old Ruby Hotel. Most of those buildings have since been torn down.

The exhibit features four wood-carvings by Chris Jensen, who moved to Carbon County from Denmark in 1890. Jensen would glue different pieces of wood together to give his work a marbled or striped look.

There’s also three decorative household objects by Lillie Jungquist, who lived during Jensen’s time. Her works include a cup, pitcher and pipe stand painted with greenery, and embellished with gold leaf.

The Carbon County Museum, which is free to the public, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin forces kids to watch propaganda video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News