Carbon County Museum opens exhibit showcasing western artwork

A new exhibit highlighting homegrown western art is now open at the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins.

It’s a small collection — with seven paintings, and some porcelain antiques and wood carvings — but a unique one, said executive director Steven Dinero. The works provide a window back into the last hundred-odd years of Carbon County’s history and the artists that called it home. For some pieces, it’s their first time on display, Dinero said.

Half of the works are by western artist and longtime Carbon County resident William Scoggin. In fact, they were the inspiration for the exhibit, Dinero said.

Rawlins’ old Bank of The West closed in December. The bank — a stately, stone building in the city’s downtown — was nearly a century and a half old when it shuttered. Over the years, it accrued a small art collection of its own. Five of Scoggin’s paintings used to hang in the lobby.

They all depict animated western scenes: a flannel-clad hunter on a snowy mountainside; a bucking horse making a mess of some cowboys’ breakfast.

Scoggin spent about half his life in Carbon County — including 33 years in Rawlins, according to an obituary published in The Wyoming Archaeologist. He died in 2011 at age 95.

After some back and forth, the bank agreed to give his paintings to the museum.

They were an opportunity to try something different, Dinero explained. Most of the Carbon County Museum’s exhibits focus on history and heritage. There wasn’t anything devoted to the arts.

The museum happened to have several other local art pieces in storage, Dinero said. So why not give them a display of their own?

Scoggin’s paintings are big: about five or six feet wide, and four feet tall, by Dinero’s estimate. For that reason, not all of them are on display.

There’s also watercolor painting of the city’s old Front Street by painter Virginia Hatley. That piece, completed in 1970, is a bit of a local favorite. Once upon a time, Front Street was the beating heart of Rawlins’ downtown.

“This was quite a wild and crazy western town on the frontier,” he said.

The painting depicts Front Street at its most vibrant: a bar, a pool hall, the old Ruby Hotel. Most of those buildings have since been torn down.

The exhibit features four wood-carvings by Chris Jensen, who moved to Carbon County from Denmark in 1890. Jensen would glue different pieces of wood together to give his work a marbled or striped look.

There’s also three decorative household objects by Lillie Jungquist, who lived during Jensen’s time. Her works include a cup, pitcher and pipe stand painted with greenery, and embellished with gold leaf.

The Carbon County Museum, which is free to the public, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

