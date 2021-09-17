Case of pneumonic plague found in Fremont County woman

A Fremont County woman has developed a “rare but serious” case of pneumonic plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The department announced the case Wednesday after learning of the infection earlier this week, said agency spokesperson Kim Deti.

Pneumonic plague is highly contagious and is transmitted through infected respiratory droplets.

Deti said she did not have information regarding how many people may have been exposed. The department is reaching out to anyone who may need treatment.

Plague is naturally found in wild rodents and usually spreads to humans and other animals through inflected fleas. According to the release, the woman contracted the disease from pet cats.

Pneumonic plague is the most severe form, and the only kind that can spread between people. It usually develops as a complication of two other types of the disease: bubonic and septicemic plague.

Bubonic is the most common form, and is marked by fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. Septicemic plague, a form that presents without swollen lymph nodes, can develop alone or from bubonic plague.