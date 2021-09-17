Case of pneumonic plague found in Fremont County woman

A Fremont County woman has developed a “rare but serious” case of pneumonic plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department announced the case Wednesday after learning of the infection earlier this week, said agency spokesperson Kim Deti.
Pneumonic plague is highly contagious and is transmitted through infected respiratory droplets.
Deti said she did not have information regarding how many people may have been exposed. The department is reaching out to anyone who may need treatment.
Plague is naturally found in wild rodents and usually spreads to humans and other animals through inflected fleas. According to the release, the woman contracted the disease from pet cats.
Pneumonic plague is the most severe form, and the only kind that can spread between people. It usually develops as a complication of two other types of the disease: bubonic and septicemic plague.
Bubonic is the most common form, and is marked by fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. Septicemic plague, a form that presents without swollen lymph nodes, can develop alone or from bubonic plague.
Pneumonic plague presents with symptoms including fatigue, fever, headache and “rapidly developing” pneumonia, according to the release. The pneumonia is accompanied by chest pain, shortness of breath and at times watery or bloody mucous.
All forms of plague are treatable with antibiotics, but can be deadly if left unaddressed.
The department recommends the following to reduce risk of plague:
- protect living spaces from rodents by removing places they can nest, like piles of wood, rocks or other debris, and any possible food sources;
- wear gloves if coming into contact with any potentially infected animals;
- use repellent to prevent exposure to fleas during hiking, camping or working outdoors;
- treat pets with flea products, especially animals that roam freely outdoors;
- seek veterinary care as soon as a pet becomes sick;
- do not share beds with outdoor dogs or cats.
Plague has been detected in domestic and wild animals across Wyoming, though risk of transmission is low, Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the release.
“It’s safe to assume that the risk for plague exists all around our state,” Harrist said. “While the disease is rare in humans, it is important for people to take precautions to reduce exposure and to seek prompt medical care if symptoms consistent with plague develop.”
This marks the seventh case of human plague believed to develop in the state since 1978, the release said.