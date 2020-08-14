You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper boy found dead in the Wind River of apparent drowning
View Comments
breaking

Casper boy found dead in the Wind River of apparent drowning

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A missing Casper boy has been found dead of an apparent drowning in the Wind River, authorities said Friday.

The boy had earlier been reported missing from a campground in Wind River Canyon.

On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service in investigating the missing 14-year-old, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Sometime later, the boy was found dead in the river of an apparent accidental drowning. There was no evidence of foul play.

The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming State Parks Service rangers and the Fremont County Coroner's Office. 

Fremont County Search and Rescue assisted with recovering the boy's body.

View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News