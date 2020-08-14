Casper boy found dead in the Wind River of apparent drowning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A missing Casper boy has been found dead of an apparent drowning in the Wind River, authorities said Friday.

The boy had earlier been reported missing from a campground in Wind River Canyon.

On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service in investigating the missing 14-year-old, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Sometime later, the boy was found dead in the river of an apparent accidental drowning. There was no evidence of foul play.

The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming State Parks Service rangers and the Fremont County Coroner's Office.

Fremont County Search and Rescue assisted with recovering the boy's body.

