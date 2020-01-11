Casper College soccer begins to take shape with coaching announcements

Byrd stated that McArthur was hired in late December and began recruiting at the Cowboy Turf Wars indoor soccer tournament in Laramie last weekend.

Bennett was hired to lead the T-Birds' first women's soccer team after five seasons at Utah State Eastern and three seasons at Iowa Lakes Community College. He coached both men's and women's teams during both of those stints. Previous to both of those tenures he coached the Iowa Western Community College women's team to consecutive runner-up finishes at the NJCAA National Championships in 2006-07.

"During the interview and hiring process I enjoyed Ammon's sense of humor and lightheartedness," Byrd said. "I believe he will be a joy for all to work with."

Illinois soccer coach Brad Silvey played for and went on to coach with Bennett. Silvey told Byrd of Bennett's successes building programs and that he believed the same would happen at Casper College.

Bennett shared the first steps in building that program.