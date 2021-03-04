Casper lawmaker Chuck Gray will challenge Cheney in 2022 Republican primary

"It's time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C elitists," he said in a tweet. "Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress."

"It is abundantly clear to those of us who actually live in Wyoming that Liz Cheney views her positions as nothing more than a stepping stone, and we're just supposed to go along with it. Well, not anymore. Wyoming agrees with President Trump ... it is time to get rid of Liz Cheney," Gray said in a statement. "My proven record of leadership for the people of Wyoming is the polar opposite of hers, and it is why I am proud to announce my intent to seek the Republican Party's nomination to serve the citizens of Wyoming in the United States House of Representatives."