Casper lost around 1% of its population in a year, while state as a whole grew

Casper lost around 1% of its population between July 2020 and 2021, one of the largest losses in the state, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

Gillette experienced the largest population drop in Wyoming during that time, losing 1.7% of its roughly 33,000 residents.

The state as a whole grew by 1,536 people during that period, for an increase of 0.3%. That outpaced the national average growth, a reported 0.1% from July 2020 to 2021.

In that year, 1,368 more people moved to Wyoming than left, according to a report from state economist Dr. Wenlin Liu.

Two-thirds of Wyoming municipalities over 2,000 people added residents during that time.

Natrona County saw its total population decrease 0.8% in that period. Evansville and Bar Nunn lost 0.4% and 0.5% of their residents, respectively, while Mills reported the county’s only population gain at 0.4%.

Just under half of Wyoming residents live in cities with 10,000 or more people. The state has just 11 of those, with Cheyenne as its largest metropolis and Cody as the smallest at around 10,200 as of July 2021.

“The COVID-19 virus hit energy producing and serving areas especially hard because energy demand plummeted, and the rebound of the industry was painfully slow in early 2021,” Liu said in a statement issued Thursday.

A New York Times report last year found that Gillette, a hub for coal and oil workers, was one of 10 metropolitan areas in the U.S. whose population decline sped up the most during the first year of the pandemic. While the Campbell County seat lost 1.7% of its population, the county also saw a loss of 1.5%.

Other counties that rely heavily on the energy industry also experienced declines — Sweetwater County with a 1.3% decrease, Weston with 0.9%, Natrona with 0.8% and Converse with 0.4%. Sublette and Hot Springs counties also saw decreases.

“People chose to relocate to less populated and lower cost areas during the pandemic since work-from-home policies made it possible to live and work anywhere,” Liu said in Thursday’s statement.

Laramie saw the largest overall influx of residents, with 346 more people in 2021 than in 2020 (a 1.1% increase). But per-capita, Afton and Buffalo experienced the fastest growth with 2.3% and 2.2% increases, respectively.

Lovell saw 2% growth, and Lyman and Sheridan each saw their populations grow by 1.5%.

