Casper man dies in Idaho crash

A Casper man died in a northern Idaho hospital Sunday, two days after being injured in a collision between an SUV and a semi-truck.

Will O. Bunting, 28, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 95 near the town of Plummer, Idaho, on Friday morning when he lost control of his 1994 Chevrolet Blazer in icy conditions, according to the Idaho State Police. The SUV traveled into the southbound lane, where it struck a semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Stephen L. White, 52, of Robeline, Louisiana.