Casper man dies in Idaho crash
Casper man dies in Idaho crash

  • Updated
Police lights

A Casper man died in a northern Idaho hospital Sunday, two days after being injured in a collision between an SUV and a semi-truck.

Will O. Bunting, 28, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 95 near the town of Plummer, Idaho, on Friday morning when he lost control of his 1994 Chevrolet Blazer in icy conditions, according to the Idaho State Police. The SUV traveled into the southbound lane, where it struck a semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Stephen L. White, 52, of Robeline, Louisiana. 

Bunting, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in Coeur d'Alene. He was pronounced dead two days later. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

