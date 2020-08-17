Casper man dies in motorcycle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash southeast of Lander, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Monday.

Anthony Muckley, 55, died at the scene of the crash, which took place around milepost 39 on U.S. Highway 287, the patrol reported.

Muckley was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson west on the highway when he encountered an unexpectedly strong wind gust, which caused the bike to exit off the right side of the road and overturn, the patrol reported.

Passenger Tola Muckley, 50, was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

Both Muckleys were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The highway patrol says high wind is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.

Wyoming has recorded 74 deaths on roads here this year.

