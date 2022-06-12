Casper Notebook: Speeding through Medicine Bow

I was cruising down to Laramie from Casper in March, driving the Star-Tribune car with photojournalist Lauren Miller in the passenger seat, when I saw the red and blue lights.

I’d slowed down through Medicine Bow, looking out for the police truck that’s often parked on the side of the road as I drove through town. Those who’ve made that drive know the spot well. I kept the needle on 30 mph, then turned onto Highway 287. I saw the police truck, passed it at the snail’s pace, then sped up when I saw the 70 mph sign up ahead.

That’s when the lights came on.

I pulled over and took the ticket, my first ever. It said I was going 49 mph in the 30 zone, which the officer explained ended right at the 70 mph signpost, about 100 yards ahead when I saw the lights (if I had to guess).

The ticket was for $155, and it had a May 4 court date on it. As I drove away, carefully watching my speedometer, I told Lauren I was going to contest it.

I asked a couple attorneys what they’d recommend, or whether they thought I had a good chance fighting the ticket. I’d definitely been going over 30, that was for sure, but they said that most places will be more lenient if you offer to take traffic school or complete a safe driving program instead.

There were three of us physically present in the Medicine Bow Municipal Court that day — sitting in a line on a rainy Wednesday, on the opposite side of a counter from the town’s pair of marshals and a Rawlins judge calling in on speaker phone.

When I’d called in to put myself on the docket, I was told I needed to come in person for the hearing, but there were at least three people calling in. No matter — I like the drive from Casper.

I had come (somewhat) prepared, clutching a folder with some state statutes printed out, and a copy of a February 2021 Saratoga Sun story that cited the marshal saying the average speed in Medicine Bow’s 30 mph zone was 57 mph. The other two people there with me that day had each been going over 50 mph.

But when I took my turn in the chair next to the phone to talk to the judge, he told me I was only there for one reason — to enter a plea to the speeding charge against me. No evidence, no arguing, just a plea. So I said, “not guilty,” took a post-it note with the town attorney’s number, and headed back to Casper.

I called the contracted attorney, Robert Piper, about a week later and listened to his spiel about my rights and how we were adversaries in this matter. I explained it was my first ticket, and asked if I could do a course to lower or get rid of the fine.

A town as small as Med Bow, he told me, doesn’t run any traffic school or classes like that.

But he did say he could offer a lower charge — 36 in a 30 instead of 49 — which would come with a slightly lower fine and would be less damaging to my insurance rates. I thought about it for a week, then called him back and said I’d take it. I entered my first-ever guilty plea.

Now, my total payout will be $7 more than the original ticket, for a fine of $125 and $40 in court costs. Not to mention the cost of the gas I used going down there to contest it.

But with summer here, more people on the roads and the UW football season down the stretch, I’m sure the Med Bow marshals are going to be quite busy writing tickets. So look out for that truck, beware the lights, and — as I’ve started doing religiously — wait until the sign to speed up.

If you’ve had success (or frustration) fighting a speeding ticket in Wyoming, let me know. You can reach me at (307) 266-0544 or ellen.gerst@trib.com.

