Casper Notebook: Spring break in Laramie

Students come and go, but townies are forever.

This week, photographer Lauren Miller and I got to play hooky for a day and make the trip down to Laramie to take in the scene as the Cowboys played their first March Madness game in seven years. Spoiler — they lost, but at least the game was close.

With the university on spring break, the campus and student neighborhoods were eerily quiet. We prowled around, looking for any sign of students outside enjoying the 50-degree day or gearing up for the game, but only saw families and older locals.

Then, we made for the Buck. Normally, we’d expect to have to squeeze inside on a game day, especially during the two-for-one happy hour going on when we arrived. But instead we found only a few local regulars nursing beers and munching on sandwiches. Basketball was on the TV — the NIT, at the time we stopped in — but no one seemed to be watching.

We’d come down in hopes of capturing a festive atmosphere, and were relieved to see the crowd of yellow and brown through the windows of the Third Street Bar downtown. We hurried in to get settled before the game. The bartender pointed out which regulars would be the loudest, and which would have the best facial expressions during the game. We met the owner by accident, and he regaled us with stories of student athletes and coaches alike coming to the bar.

“These are mostly townies,” he told us. “A lot of them would be in here anyway.”

I spent my college years as a sportswriter. Even though I love what I report on now, it’s hard not to miss the rush of keeping track of game stats, writing a story in real time and filing on deadline.

Though my school never had much of a shot at the dance when I was there (their strength was, and is, hockey) I still looked forward to every basketball game — getting to sit at the court-level press table, writing at least two story endings in the final minutes just in case a miracle happened. The other reporters were competitive, mostly men and mostly much older than me, but they pushed me to prove I’d earned my press pass.

But second only to the rush of covering a game is the spectacle of covering people reacting to a game. You get to write about people jumping out of their seats the way a sportswriter describes a player pulling up for an improbable jump shot. I counted beers on tables the way a sportswriter might count a player’s rebounds. I tracked the bartender’s path around the room, checking on her patrons, the way a sportswriter would follow a point guard’s drive into the paint.

