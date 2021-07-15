Casper police respond to shots fired in south Casper neighboorhood

Casper police officers responded to reports of shots fired in a south Casper neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers arrived to the scene in the area of East 26th and South Jefferson streets around 6:30 p.m. A witness who lives in the area told a Star-Tribune reporter they saw two individuals exchange gunfire just before police arrived to the scene.

In a release, police spokesperson Rebakah Ladd said officers are investigating the original reports of shots fired and have no reason to believe there are injuries associated with the incident at this time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers remained on scene for several hours.

Police are speaking to persons of interest in the ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, Ladd wrote.

In the statement Ladd encouraged anyone with information to call the Casper Police Department.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0