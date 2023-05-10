Nurses provide bed-side care and support to patients in a variety of ways. They serve our communities with compassion and dedication. They leave longstanding impacts on those communities. This year, the Star-Tribune honors 10 nurses during Nurses Week.

Melissa Blakeley — US Renal Care-Dialysis

Years of service

Five.

Tell us about yourself.

I’ve lived in Casper the majority of my life. Graduated from Casper College with my nursing degree.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

I began working at U.S. Renal care as a patient care technician initially to solidify my interest in becoming a nurse. I quickly realized the bond that was created between myself and the patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). ESRD is often a chronic disease of which many patients visit the clinic regularly three days a week for 3-5 hours each treatment. The staff spends a lot of time with these patients, getting to know them on a personal level and gaining the ability to individualize each persons care. It is a joy to try and bring some happiness to an often challenging place.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Having the ability to make a positive impact on someone else’s life, regardless of scale. Small impacts during life altering circumstances can make a huge difference.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

Working in a chronic illness setting, outcomes can vary. Due to the tight-knit community at dialysis, the trials and tribulations the patients experience, become our experiences as well. This can be emotionally challenging to observe the daily struggles that many dialysis patients endure.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

Due to COVID-19, there was a rapid increase in the number of ESRD patients. The challenges that dialysis patients face are all encompassing. The disease doesn’t only affect the patient, but the patients freedom, diet, and loved ones. The rapid increase in dialysis patients was emotionally and mentally challenging during the pandemic.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I think my greatest attributes as a nurse would be my ability to balance my compassion and ingenuity, while maintaining my boisterous personality.

Maggie Browning — Wyoming Surgical Center and Summit Medical Center

Years of service

35.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born and raised in Casper. Tenth of 11 children. My mom was a nurse

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

I was hit by a car when I was six. And ever since then I wanted to be a nurse.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Making patient’s experience rewarding. Taking any fear away that they may be having about their procedure.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

Not having enough time to spend with patients.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

The friends I have made. And the people I have met along the way

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

My kindness.

Morgan Bundy — Garden Square Assisted Living

Years of service

Seven.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born and raised blocks away from my current job in Casper Wyoming. I started at Garden Square when I was 17 years old as a CNA and have moved up since then to RN and ADON. I went to school here in Casper and I am planning on continuing my education to become a Nurse Practitioner!

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

When I started at Garden Square I realized that I loved this job and the people involved. I fell in love with my coworkers and my residents and the care and love I was able to provide to them.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

I love helping our geriatric population in some of the best years of their lives and becoming their family towards the end of their lives. I also love hospice care and helping people pass away peacefully and with respect.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

It’s really hard watching the residents decline and sometimes pass away. We get so attached to them when we see them every day and care for them for years.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

I didn’t expect to love nursing this much and continue my education to a bachelors degree and a masters degree! I thought it was just a job but to me now it’s a personality and a lifestyle.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I think my ability to see the bright side of any situation and make everyone laugh when everyone’s feeling low is my greatest skill!

Talon Collar — Banner Health

Years of service

14.

Tell us about yourself.

I have lived in Guernsey Wyoming for 36 years. I was born and raised in the supportive community that I’m so grateful to continue calling home. I began my medical career as a part time medical assistant learning on the job at a privately owned clinic. Over the years I grew in my skills and desire to further my education and began working towards earning my RN licensure. The small clinic I worked for was bought by Banner Health who allowed me to continue working for them while I furthered my education. I was able to graduate with my ADN in 2018. Since I appear to like a challenge, during nursing school I continued to work part time, commuted an hour and a half for class and clinical four days a week, simultaneously building our new home, while my husband and two young daughters held down the fort Following graduation I continued to work for Banner in many faculties and departments over the years. I started my RN career working as a medical surgical nurse in Wheatland for about a year and a half when a position was created and available in the family practice clinic. I worked in that clinic for about one year when IV therapy presented itself to me. Coming into my third year at IV Therapy, working rural health care I currently man my department of one as the Supervisor RN Coordinator for Infusion at Banner Health Wheatland Hospital and recently earned my BSN.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

IV therapy had been presented to me when I was a med/surg nurse in 2018-2019. I had minimal training and helped cover the infusion patients during department non-business hours. IV Therapy management came to me in 2020 asking if I was interested in taking over the Infusion Department as the current nurse was taking a position elsewhere. I was excited for this opportunity, the ability to get back to more hands on skills, and a fabulous schedule that allows for wonderful work/life balance. IV Therapy has become such a passion for me since taking the position and running the department.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Nursing is a special career that allows for many walks of life to cross paths. I am so grateful for the relationships I have been able to create with my patients over the years. I pride myself on working to take a difficult, unwanted situation and making it a positive experience while relieving some concerns and stress. I love the ever evolving world of medicine, which allows me the ability to grow and challenge myself while providing the best patient care possible.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

The medical field is full of happy and yet at times, hard moments. As nurses while we help our patients, we want to “fix” their ailments. Sometimes there is no fix and it is important to understand each scenario. At times, the most we can do is help to make the patient as comfortable as possible, praying that we have been able to assist in making a difficult situation the best possible outcome within a supportive environment.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

Nursing is a field that requires you to always be on your toes. You may have a schedule planned for the work day, however, you may not always have control over what is walking through the door. I have learned that you should expect the unexpected, be willing to go with the flow, and lead a helping hand whenever possible. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” they say.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I have really enjoyed growing patient care skills, ability with IVs, and knowledge about specialty medications and cares. I would like to think my greatest skill as a nurse has been creating individualized relationships with each patient encounter and working towards catering to their needs with the best of my ability. I enjoy going above and beyond to care for my patients and have become passionate about creating a comfortable atmosphere to help ease their minds and troubles.

Kay Herndon — Banner Wyoming Medical Center

Years of service

40 years.

Tell us about yourself.

I have lived in Casper since 1975. I have worked at the hospital since Mary 13, 1982. I graduated from Casper College Nursing Program in 1985 and since then, have completed my MSN.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

When I was 10, I had surgery. My parents lived on a ranch and could not stay with me. The nurses took great care of me and at that time, I wanted to be nurse.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Positive outcomes for my patients. Being able to care for my patients and families as well as my co-workers.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

Continuum of changes in health care. New and up coming diseases that are coming to the forefront, and learning how to care for the patient.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

That I can learn every day, and do different aspects of nursing such become a instructor, be a charge, staff, Life Flight nurse.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I am kind and I am a good listener. I feel I am a advocate for my patents/families. I am very passionate about teaching new nurses for them to be successful in there career as a new nurse. I love teaching all the AHA and ENA classed.

Jim Kirkendall — Memorial Hospital of Converse County

Years of service

14.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born and raised in Casper Wyoming, attended Casper College Nursing program and graduated in 2009 and began my nursing career at Wyoming Medical Center. I worked as a travel ER nurse for 4 years before I decided to return home and work for MHCC ER.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

I decided to become a nurse knowing there would always be employment opportunities regardless of my location, I wanted a career that I would go home every day feeling accomplished and rewarding. Emergency medicine often provides this, even during the bad days.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

The most rewarding aspect of being an ER nurse is the ability to make a real difference in people's lives during a time of crisis.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

While being an ER nurse is very rewarding, it is not without its challenges. One of the biggest challenges of being a nurse is the emotional toll it can take. Nurses often work long hours dealing patients who are suffering or in distress and nurses must remain calm and compassionate if the face of emergencies and difficult situations..

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

How much of an advocate for best and safe patient care nurses truly are, and how hard we have had to fight to be those advocates.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

The ability to have compassion and provide emotional support to patients and family members during a time of crisis.

Elizabeth Pieper — Wyoming Medical Center ICU

Years of service

Three years in the ICU (10 years in the nursing field).

Tell us about yourself.

I was born and raised in Casper. I have done travel nursing across the country, and always have had a soft spot in my heart for Wyoming and the people here. We may be a rural community in some people's eyes, but I couldn't be prouder of the way of the west, the cowboy code, and what we stand for. I love that we take care of our neighbors, make our handshakes speak louder than words, and that we wave and say hi to those around us inviting them to our community. We are blessed beyond measure here in this community, surrounded by incredible people.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

From a young age, I watched my parents volunteer in the community, at our school and at church. My parents and teachers at St. Anthony's School taught me how important it is to embody a servant's heart and use your time, talents, and treasures to give back and positively impact our community. Between watching all these incredible people around me give selflessly of themselves to better the world and shadowing my mom at work (she is an incredibly talented nurse), it inspired me to pursue a degree in nursing so I can answer the call to help people in their time of need.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

St. Francis said it best, "For it is in giving that we receive."

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

It is challenging at the end of the day knowing we can't watch everyone go home to their loved ones. But there is grace in knowing that faith will guide us through, and we lean on each other knowing we gave it our all and we help families find the beauty in the final moments with their loved ones. We celebrate the legacies left behind and the countless beautiful memories and precious moments that person celebrated in their lives. Also, working in ICU it has been a beautiful experience working with the amazing team at Donor Alliance, who help people give the gift of their lives (through organ donation) to others, so their legacies not only live on, but also help other people gain the gift of life, as a donor recipient, for years to come. I don't think there is anything more moving and beautiful than watching the ultimate gift of life and precious gift of time be shared from one patient to another.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

I shadowed a lot as a nurse growing up, in high school and then of course got my degree. The one thing I didn't expect is for me to be at a loss of words to explain what we do on the job. People ask me, "so what do you do as a nurse?" I find every time I don't know where to begin. It is about collaboration, critical thinking, communication, making life and death decisions. It's about sitting down and getting to know about the patient and their families---what makes them who they are today. It's about finding out how we can make them better...solving the puzzle, for lack of a better word to describe it. I never thought I'd have trouble describing what nurses do, but I do encourage people to shadow to see what a day in the life of a nurse is like.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

Nursing isn't about one person, their skills, etc. It's a team collaboration. We work with so many groups: from Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, CNAs, Pharmacists, Phlebotomists, Medical Lab Technicians, Respiratory Therapists, Chaplains, Speech/Physical/Occupational Therapists, the Radiology Department, Dieticians, Case Managers, and the list goes on. A skill we all embody is uniting as a team to collectively take care of the patient as a whole and get them better so they can return home and live life to the fullest. Knowing how much blood, sweat and sometimes even tears you put into providing patients and their families care is so rewarding knowing that we can make a difference in so many people's lives. When a patient walks through the door, it's our job to embrace everyone as if they are our loved one. I know the team I work with in the ICU and in my hospital does that each and every day, and I am proud beyond measure to be a part of such an INCREDIBLE TEAM!

Clacie Simmons —Banner Wyoming Medical Center/Elkhorn Rehab Hospital

Years of service

Two

Tell us about yourself.

I'm originally from New Mexico, but I've been a Casperite for 13 years now. When I am not a nurse, I love to spend time with my family and puppies. I am a crazy corgi lady through and through. I would have a corgi farm, but my fiancé would not be too thrilled about that. Otherwise, I love working on old hot rods, being active, and being outdoors!

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

I knew I wanted to be nurse when I helped care for my mom during her ovarian cancer treatments and constantly patching up my older brothers wounds.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Seeing the growth within my patients. Most times, you see them at their worst, and when you see that the care you do makes a difference in their lives, that's truly rewarding.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

I think the most challenging thing as a nurse is witnessing patients being so sick. You feel for them and just want them to be better and healthy. But this also encourages me to try to be the best nurse I can to get them better and back home.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

One thing that surprised me the most is how little there is for mental health services in Wyoming. This is something that needs to change and I hope I can witness this change within my nursing career.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I think my greatest skill is my compassion. Attempting to understand how a patient feels guides in how I treat my patients. Also, just being a decent human being goes a long way.

William Tophia — Wyoming Behavioral Institute

Years of service

29 years

Tell us about yourself.

Moved to Casper from Lander, Wyoming but growing up in Lander it is still considered home. My wife and daughter love Casper, people are very friendly we still enjoy the wide-open spaces and the fresh air that Wyoming provides.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

Without realizing it, I have always cared about people and have always wanted to help whenever and wherever I could. Nursing is a great opportunity to do so.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

Many times as a nurse we see people emergently and in crisis. To see them feeling better or even later when they have recovered is very rewarding. We are here to help!

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

For me, being an "old time" nurse, keeping up with new technology has certainly been a challenge. The medical and nursing advancements made even within the last ten years have been amazing.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

My nursing career which began back in the 1990's as an LPN was pretty basic. Today there are so many specialty areas that one could truly pick and choose what they want to do or what area they want to specialize in regarding nursing.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I would like to say that I am a good listener. It is important for the patient and the family to know that they are being heard. Effective communication is key to nursing and caring for people.

Melissa VanderSanden — Banner Wyoming Medical Center

Years of service

Three years.

Tell us about yourself.

I moved to Casper immediately after finishing nursing school in 2019. I love the mountains and my best friend was moving here so I decided to tag along. I joined WyMC in November of 2019 and haven't looked back.

How did you become interested in a career in nursing or your specialty?

I am a third generation nurse, my grandma, aunt and now I are all nurses. I have always wanted to help people and after receiving my first college degree I decided to follow my dreams in nursing. I was first hired to the Surgical floor at WyMC and learned so much. A little more than a year later, I switched to the float pool which meant I got to experience every department throughout the hospital. Little did I know, the entire world would be shocked by COVID which meant I spent a lot of time working with some of the sickest patients in the ICU. I wasn't really searching for a change but was approached about becoming a nursing supervisor and took the plunge. I am so lucky that I did, because I now get to combine my passions for helping others with leadership.

What do you find most rewarding about being a nurse?

I love the trust that the nursing profession has, not only with the public but amongst other nurses. We see patients and families on their worst day. We hold their hands when they're scared. We are the first people that they turn to when they need help understand what's going on. We provide the medication to ease pain and the extra push when our patients are apprehensive. Not only are we all those things and more for our patients, we're also that for our colleagues. We turn to other nurses when we need help or just someone to listen. The nursing unit becomes a family and we often see more of each other than our own families when we work. When something is going wrong, we trust those next to us to have our backs as we try to fix what happened.

What do you find the most challenging about being a nurse?

The most challenging thing about nursing is when we don't have the tools to do our jobs. It's definitely difficult to provide the best care when we have additional hurdles we have to overcome.

What is one thing about a nursing career that surprised you/you didn't expect?

I honestly never thought that I would be a nurse during a pandemic. We learn so many things in nursing school but pandemics were always discussed in past tense. To see so many people affected by a disease that we knew so little about it was difficult.

What do you think is your greatest skill as a nurse?

I think my greatest skill is my ability to listen. Sometimes there is no opportunity to change something but just listening to their story makes the situation better. I also enjoy listening to more experienced nurses so I can learn from them.