Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision, highway patrol says

The weekend crash that killed a Casper man and his son occurred when a driver from Texas collided with their vehicle while trying to pass a car, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Mauro E. Diaz, 52, died at the scene of the crash south of Thermopolis. One of his sons, Mateo, died after being taken to Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital.

The Texas man, identified as 83-year-old Peter A. Sherman of Dallas, also died at the scene.

All three were wearing seat belts, the highway patrol reported.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 20. Sherman was driving a 2016 Cadillac Escalade south on the highway when he attempted to pass a car and collided head on with a 2014 BMW X-6 driven by Mauro Diaz.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention on Sherman's part as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

Mauro Diaz taught at Natrona County High School.