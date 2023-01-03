 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casper welcomes first baby of 2023

First newborn of 2023

Zuri Jayde was the first baby born in Casper in 2023.

The City of Casper welcomed its first newborn of 2023 on New Year's Day.

The baby girl, Zuri Jayde, entered the world at 8:01 p.m. on Sunday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, the  said.
 

Katy Waltman, of Casper, was due to deliver her fourth child on Jan. 3, but she was hoping all along for a New Year's baby. 
 
"She got her wish and delivered Wyoming Medical Center's only Jan. 1, 2023, baby," the hospital said. 
Zuri Jayde joins two brothers and a sister and completes their family.
 
"Four has always been my number," said Waltman. "And I lucked out on the ratio -- two boys, two girls."
 

As the nation rang in the New Year, the U.S. Census Bureau projected the U.S. population reached 334,233,854 on Jan. 1. This is 1,571,393 more people than New Year’s Day 2022.
 
In Jan. 2023, the United States is expected to have one birth every nine seconds and one death every ten seconds. 

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

