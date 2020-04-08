Casper's immigrant families face added hurdles during coronavirus

Away from family

Adeline Mukelabai also has been wrestling with the mayhem the pandemic has caused, not just for her and her son in Casper, but for the rest of her family back in Zambia, where she is originally from. She is a single mother with one 9-year-old son. Her sister is here on a student visa, and enrolled at Casper College. But most of her family still lives in Zambia.

Mukelabai speaks with her family every day over the phone. But she's still anxious. Zambia lacks sufficient medical infrastructure to handle the potential surge in coronavirus cases, she explained. The possibility of widespread government aid is unlikely. This month, Zambia confirmed its first cases of the virus.

"If people (in Zambia) don’t go to work, if they go home and stay, they won’t have anything to eat," she said. "And there is no capacity to extend them checks or pass a bill like that has been done here; there is nothing like that. It’s just our prayer that this comes to an end, because it would be such a disaster for many African countries."

"Stay-at-home" orders that several states have adopted in the U.S., would not be as feasible in Zambia, she explained. If her family does not continue work, they will not have any money for food.