Casper's Office Bar and Grill to close for seven days after three employees test positive

Three employees of Casper's The Office Bar and Grill have tested positive for COVID-19, leading the restaurant to close for the next week, it announced Tuesday on Facebook.
The news comes soon after the state's most recent public health order expanded indoor dining to allow for more patrons indoors and booth seating to be closer together.
When Gov. Mark Gordon announced that the state would allow more indoor dining, despite a surge of active COVID-19 cases statewide, he acknowledge the spike but said restaurants had not been a conduit for virus transmission.
Thus far, no additional cases have been traced to the three positive cases at The Office, said Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.
In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that came in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.
Natrona County saw a major increase in cases in September. The county recorded more cases last month than it did from March through August.
More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
