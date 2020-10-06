Casper's Office Bar and Grill to close for seven days after three employees test positive

Three employees of Casper's The Office Bar and Grill have tested positive for COVID-19, leading the restaurant to close for the next week, it announced Tuesday on Facebook.

The news comes soon after the state's most recent public health order expanded indoor dining to allow for more patrons indoors and booth seating to be closer together.

When Gov. Mark Gordon announced that the state would allow more indoor dining, despite a surge of active COVID-19 cases statewide, he acknowledge the spike but said restaurants had not been a conduit for virus transmission.

Thus far, no additional cases have been traced to the three positive cases at The Office, said Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that came in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County saw a major increase in cases in September. The county recorded more cases last month than it did from March through August.