Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season heads into final weeks

The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s rodeo teams are putting the finishing touches on a dominating regular season. The Cowboys and Cowgirls enter this weekend’s Laramie River Rendezvous with commanding leads in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with just two rodeos remaining.

While the UW teams have all but guaranteed themselves a regional championship, with the announcement earlier this week that the College National Finals Rodeo will take place June 13-19 in Casper there’s still plenty of stake heading into the final two weeks. The top two teams – men’s and women’s – from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, as well as the top-three finishers in each event, qualify for the CNFR.

The Cowboys have amassed 5,548.5 points through eight rodeos while Gillette College is a distant second with 4,172. Casper College, which is third with 3,533.5 points, still has an outside chance to move into second, but the Thunderbirds are running out of time.

UW has the leaders in three events, with Donny Proffit, a four-time state champion wrestler from Kemmerer, holding nearly a 500-point advantage in bareback bronc riding; Jase Staudt in front of the pack in tie-down roping; and Staudt and JC Flake setting the pace in team roping.