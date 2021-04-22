 Skip to main content
Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season heads into final weeks
CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION RODEO

Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season heads into final weeks

Ropin' and Riggin' Days

The University of Wyoming's Donny Proffit holds on during the bareback bronc riding competition at the Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s rodeo teams are putting the finishing touches on a dominating regular season. The Cowboys and Cowgirls enter this weekend’s Laramie River Rendezvous with commanding leads in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with just two rodeos remaining.

While the UW teams have all but guaranteed themselves a regional championship, with the announcement earlier this week that the College National Finals Rodeo will take place June 13-19 in Casper there’s still plenty of stake heading into the final two weeks. The top two teams – men’s and women’s – from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, as well as the top-three finishers in each event, qualify for the CNFR.

The Cowboys have amassed 5,548.5 points through eight rodeos while Gillette College is a distant second with 4,172. Casper College, which is third with 3,533.5 points, still has an outside chance to move into second, but the Thunderbirds are running out of time.

UW has the leaders in three events, with Donny Proffit, a four-time state champion wrestler from Kemmerer, holding nearly a 500-point advantage in bareback bronc riding; Jase Staudt in front of the pack in tie-down roping; and Staudt and JC Flake setting the pace in team roping.

Casper College freshman Quinten Taylor, who won both the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding at last weekend’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, is first in saddle bronc and third in bull riding and sits atop the all-around standings. T-Bird team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson are third in their event.

Other event leaders for the men are Laramie County Community College’s Stefan Tonita (bull riding) and Gillette College’s Caden Camp (steer wrestling).

On the women’s side, UW enters the weekend with 2,880 points, followed by Chadron State College (1,666), Laramie County CC (1,045) and Gillette College (1.030).

Individually for the Cowgirls, Big Piney’s Karson Bradley leads the barrel racing and Faith Hoffman leads the goat tying and is third in breakaway roping. Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke is atop the breakaway and the all-around standings.

The Laramie River Rendezvous runs Friday-Sunday with the final rodeo of the CRMR season scheduled for next weekend at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

