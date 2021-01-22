Central Wyoming braces for another winter storm

A winter storm could bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to central Wyoming between Friday and Saturday nights, with up to 10 inches falling on Casper Mountain.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. Friday for a large swath of the central and southern portion of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snow is expected late Friday into Saturday.

The weather service warned drivers to prepare for difficult travel, with icy and snow-covered roads.

Between 4 and 6 inches of snow could fall on Rawlins, with smaller amounts covering other parts of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Between 12 and 22 inches of snow are expected for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges, according to the weather service.

Drier conditions are expected by Sunday, with highs around freezing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0