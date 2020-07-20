You are the owner of this article.
Central's Andrew Johnson named to watch list for Sports Illustrated All-American team
PREP FOOTBALL

Central's Andrew Johnson named to watch list for Sports Illustrated All-American team

Super 25

Cheyenne Central's Andrew Johnson stands for a photo during the Star-Tribune Super 25 banquet on Nov. 25, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Cheyenne Central senior-to-be Andrew Johnson is Wyoming’s lone representative on the watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team released last week.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Johnson had an outstanding junior campaign playing wide receiver and defensive back for Central. He finished with 1,115 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions on offense and added seven interceptions on defense. The receiving yards are the No. 3 mark in state history, according to wyoming-football.com.

Johnson was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection in addition to being named to the Class 4A all-state team. He helped Central (7-4) advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

