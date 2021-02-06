Century-old fire engine returning to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — A piece of Sheridan history will soon return home.

According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, a 1919 American LaFrance Fire Engine used by the city more than a century ago has been located more than 2,000 miles away in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Even better, the Surfside Beach Fire Department is dedicated to helping the fire engine return home, and Harnish said he is excited for the engine to become part of the Sheridan community again.

“Different opportunities to show it could be anything from a car show to parades to (delivering) Mr. and Mrs. Claus on (Christmas) Stroll night,” Harnish said. “So (we have) a lot of different opportunities to get this vehicle out for the public to see it… It’s a unique opportunity for Sheridan.”

The fire engine was first purchased in the summer of 1919 during a special session of the Sheridan City Council, Harnish said. It cost $11,000 — or roughly $165,619 in 2021 dollars.

Although the engine was an expensive purchase, it was a necessary one, Harnish said.