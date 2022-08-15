Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang

LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship.

Upon first observing the pair, it’s obvious they’re inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they’re kindred souls.

Although she doesn’t own Dewey, McGann found her equine equal six years ago when Dewey’s owner, Connie Woodruff, began teaching her riding and dressage. Dressage is a historical, military-based equestrian tradition that requires complete obedience from the horse.

Dewey is best known for his kind demeanor, a way McGann said she’d never thought could describe a horse until she met the mustang.

“He has kindness, he’s not an angry or a fearful animal,” McGann said. “To gain his trust and to be his friend has been a great privilege.”

While McGann knows that Dewey has no interest in snuggling up like a dog or cat, he respects her and their bond.

They met by chance when McGann expressed interest in riding and dressage. And like McGann, Woodruff is very dedicated to Dewey. She’s owned him for most of his life and has spent countless hours training and caring for him.

McGann and Dewey recently became members of the Dressage Foundation’s Century Club after both celebrated their half birthdays. With McGann being 77.5 years old and Dewey 22.5, their combined ages make a century. They celebrated the occasion with a ride in the University of Wyoming’s Hansen Arena.

“Because I’m relatively new to the discipline, I have a great sense of nervousness and insecurity,” McGann said. “Dewey is quite casual, I’m not at all casual.”

Looking at photos from her century ride, she quips, “I’m not even sure I’m breathing.”

Despite his obedient nature and regal, disciplined demeanor, Dewey was not always around people. Before his adoption by Woodruff, he was a wild mustang rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming. Even in domestication, the horse has maintained a strong mind despite being a relatively gentle creature. He’s a large horse and is very muscular, including in his face.

McGann and Dewey largely owe their relationship to Woodruff’s commitment to all of her horses. As a rider of multiple decades, McGann said that Woodruff “was his godsend” as Dewey was tamed.

“To have the opportunity to be friends with Connie Woodruff and to meet a horse like Dewey, that was quite fun,” McGann said. “It just came at a time in life when new things just happened.”