Championship-winning coaches earn Coach of the Year honors from WCA

The Wyoming Coaches Association released its list of Coaches of the Year for the recently completed slate of fall sports, with state championship-winning coaches sweeping the awards slate once again.

All five football coaches that walked out of War Memorial Stadium in Laramie were honored in their respective classifications. Sheridan's Jeff Mowry (Class 4A), Star Valley's McKay Young (3A), Mountain View's Brent Walk (2A), Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin (1A/11-man) and Snake River's Jack Cobb (1A/6-man) were all named football coaches of the year. Big Horn's Colter Brantz and Douglas' Wes Gamble earned special recognition as Assistant Football Coaches of the Year.

Winning volleyball coaches were Kelly Walsh's Jeff Barkell, Rawlins' Aubrey Griffiths, Sundance's Greta Crawford and Cokeville's Bill Thompson after they all coached their teams to state championships. Courtney Walker of Lyman earned special recognition as Assistant Volleyball Coach of the Year.

