Championship-winning coaches earn Coach of the Year honors from WCA

The Wyoming Coaches Association released its list of Coaches of the Year for the recently completed slate of fall sports, with state championship-winning coaches sweeping the awards slate once again.
All five football coaches that walked out of War Memorial Stadium in Laramie were honored in their respective classifications. Sheridan's Jeff Mowry (Class 4A), Star Valley's McKay Young (3A), Mountain View's Brent Walk (2A), Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin (1A/11-man) and Snake River's Jack Cobb (1A/6-man) were all named football coaches of the year. Big Horn's Colter Brantz and Douglas' Wes Gamble earned special recognition as Assistant Football Coaches of the Year.
Winning volleyball coaches were Kelly Walsh's Jeff Barkell, Rawlins' Aubrey Griffiths, Sundance's Greta Crawford and Cokeville's Bill Thompson after they all coached their teams to state championships. Courtney Walker of Lyman earned special recognition as Assistant Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Some new champions brought freshness to the cross country honorees. Sheridan's Art Bauers, Star Valley's Ty Draney and Saratoga's Rex Hohnholt were all named Cross Country Coaches of the Year out of the boys' division. Bauers' honor comes after the Broncs won their first team title in program history. Natrona County's Becky Sondag, Cody's Maggie Kirkham and Wyoming Indian's Julie Her Many Horses were honored on the girls' side. Her Many Horses earned the honor after the Chiefs' girls won for the first time in program history.
The two winning swimming and diving coaches added another honor to their already illustrious careers. Tom Hudson of Laramie (4A) and Shawna Morgan of Lander (3A) were recognized after their respective teams cruised to state championships.
A few new faces highlighted the golf field. Kelly Walsh's Brandon Schafer, Lander's Mike Watson and Thermopolis' Brandon Deromedi earned honors on the boys' side. Schafer, a first-year coach for the Trojans, earned the honor after the boys won a third consecutive championship. Thunder Basin's Kameron Hunter, Riverton's Lars Flanagan and Sundance's Lisa Dutton were honored on the girls' side after all three helped their respective teams win the first state championships in program history.
Finally, Cheyenne Central's Karen Clark and Powell's Joe Asay won for their tennis teams' accomplishments. Clark was named Girls Tennis Coach of the Year after Central won its third straight championship and fifth in six seasons. Asay earned Boys Tennis Coach of the Year after the Panthers won their first championship.
