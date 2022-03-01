Charge filed in Cheyenne crash that killed teen

A charge has been recommended for a driver who hit and killed a 13-year-old in Cheyenne in November, police there said Tuesday.

The teenager, Makaili James Evans, was crossing Western Hills Boulevard near McCormick Jr. High School on Nov. 5, when the female driver of a Ford Escape struck him.

After being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Evans was pronounced dead.

A fundraiser for Evans' family raised nearly $35,000 from almost 500 donors.

Police said Tuesday that an affidavit was sent to the Laramie County District Attorney in December, after an investigation into the incident was completed.

The driver has not been named by police, who say they are waiting on the outcome of the formal charges against her.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.