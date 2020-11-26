Charity begins at home for longtime Rawlins restaurateur

As of Monday, more than 500 meals have been ordered. Lujan anticipates when Thursdays meal service is over he will have cooked between 80 to 90 turkeys. To put it in perspective, last year he cooked 63 birds.

It is no small feat cooking that many turkeys, Lujan said.

All of the accoutrements are scratch made and prepared fresh with the first of the birds going on the grill the night before regardless of Rawlins' unpredictable and sometimes brutal weather. He added that any leftovers will be turned into sandwiches to go to hungry people.

"Looking back on this year, what a time to continue to step up," he added. "This year it's going to be impressive."

Lujan did not begin his altruistic journey in isolation.

Dedication and commitment to community were gifts given by Lujan's parents at an early age, he said.

“In 1973, when my parents opened the restaurant, it was very, very important that nobody ever left here hungry," Lujan added. "I remember my parents would always feed people even if they didn't have any money and how they felt the responsibility to look out for those in need."

Fast forward 20 years when Lujan began running the steakhouse.