Cheney promises to keep fighting for fossil fuels

“If they’re talking about locking up 30% of the country in wilderness area, that’s just plain stupid,” Westerman said. “They’re untouched. It’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for the economy and it’s going to be ultimately very bad for our country.”

“We have to continue to send the message that the people who are closest to the land know best (and) are the best stewards of it,” Cheney said.

The war on coal, Westerman said, is more of a political issue than an environmental one, and Democrats “demonize fossil fuels and ignore the environmental costs of other sources of energy.”

In 2020, Westerman introduced the Trillion Trees Act, which had a goal of planting 1 trillion trees globally in an effort to lower the amount of carbon in the air. He said it got pushback from Democrats.

“The left used to like trees until the Republicans started talking about how good they are and the science behind them,” he said. “We’re on the right side of science, we’ve just got to keep pounding the drum and pushing forward with it.”

It will be an uphill battle because Democrats have a majority in the House, Cheney said, but things could change in the 2022 midterm elections.