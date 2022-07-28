Cheney telehealth bill passes House

A bill to extend COVID-19 telehealth flexibilities, sponsored by Rep. Liz Cheney and Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell, passed the House with strong bipartisan support on Wednesday.

“All of us around the country, especially in rural America, saw the impact of COVID on the ability of our constituents to get the treatment that they need,” Cheney said Wednesday on the House floor.

“In Wyoming, we have long known how important it is for citizens to take advantage of the technology that exists today, how crucial telehealth services are in allowing all of our citizens to interact with their doctors and their other health care providers, and we saw this in particular during the pandemic.”

The bill, Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021, amends the Social Security Act to expand telehealth under Medicare, a federal health insurance program for older people. Cheney had previously introduced almost identical legislation in 2020.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded telehealth services for people with Medicare, a federal health insurance program for older people. The telehealth bill extends those pandemic-era flexibilities through December 2024.

A 2021 study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported a 63-fold increase in telehealth use among Medicare recipients during the pandemic, from about 840,000 users in 2019 to about 52.7 million users in 2020. Specialists like behavioral health providers saw the most telehealth use, according to the report.

That increase mirrors an uptick in telehealth use in Wyoming during the pandemic, according to Wyoming Hospitals Association President Eric Boley.

Before the pandemic, telehealth for people with Medicare could only be used at certain sites and only if there was a doctor shortage. The bill is meant to cut this “burdensome red tape” around telehealth for Medicare recipients, according to an emailed statement from Cheney’s office.

The COVID telehealth flexibilities would have expired five months after the end of the federal public health emergency. The health emergency was extended in mid July. Right now, it’s set to expire in October, unless it’s extended again.

The COVID-era flexibilities around telehealth helped providers reach patients when they had to stay at home during COVID surges. It also helped providers give care to people in rural and other hard-to-reach communities.

That’s relevant for Wyoming, a state where, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, 47% of the population lives in “frontier” areas — areas with fewer than six people per square mile. While Cheney has touted telehealth’s benefits for rural communities, there’s still some work that’s needed in Wyoming around telehealth when it comes to broadband access, Boley said.

“There are still some dead spots, very rural areas that still need attention,” he said.

Broadband access has increased in Wyoming over the course of the pandemic thanks to COVID relief dollars, Boley said. There’s also been a lot of conversation between health care and broadband providers.

“Our hope would be that companies would continue to address that so that we can have good coverage all across the state,” he said.