Cheney wins GOP nomination for U.S. House; Grey Bull secures Democratic nomination

“I am honored that Wyoming Republicans have nominated me to serve as their representative in Congress,” Cheney said. “I have had no greater honor than serving as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House and I am humbled by the support and trust that voters have placed in me.”

In January, Cheney announced she would not run for the state’s open Senate seat and instead would focus on regaining a Republican majority in the House, which the party lost in the 2018 midterm elections. Many analysts predict that her ascension to House speaker could be just around the corner.

Cheney, a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative, ran on her sustained commitment to the preservation of free markets, protections for Second Amendment rights, religious freedom and advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda.