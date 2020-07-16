Cheyenne boy goes viral after protecting sister from dog attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — The first time 6-year-old Bridger Walker held his baby sister, he wouldn’t let anyone take her out of his lap. His parents saw how special their bond was from the moment they met, but that love was proven in actions July 9.

When young Bridger saw a dog charging at his little sister, he jumped into action to stand between her and the dog. Before he could grab his sister’s hand and escape, he was bit by the dog multiple times on the face and head.

In an Instagram post from July 12, his aunt, Nikki Walker, wrote, “After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”

Hundreds of thousands of social media users and celebrities on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter saw the show of Bridger’s bravery and voiced their support for the little “hero” from Cheyenne. And though Nikki tagged a number of famous actors who play superheroes in the post, she didn’t expect it to reach more than 500 people.

Little did she know, Bridger’s story would touch the hearts of people across the globe and would be shared on news sites in countries like India and Britain.