Cheyenne Central boys basketball takes down Thunder Basin in state title game

All year, Cheyenne Central head coach Tagg Lain told his team it had an opportunity to rewrite history. The Indians didn’t have to be defined as the team that was 20-1 in the 2020 regular season only to lose twice at the East Regional and fail to qualify for the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships.
This year, Cheyenne Central finished 21-3 and got the redemption it craved — a state title — by defeating Thunder Basin 54-42 on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“We talked a lot about having an opportunity for a second chance at life because a lot of these guys were a part of those losses at the end in the postseason,” Lain said. “Their relentless pursuit of this the last 10 games has been phenomenal to see.”
Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich took that message to heart and started the game red-hot by driving to the basket and scoring two, and immediately following it up with a 3-pointer. He finished with a game-high 24 points.
Junior Deegan Williams and senior Andre Felton kept the Bolts in the game in the second quarter with some critical drives to the rim. A crucial 3-pointer by Felton cut the Central lead to 25-23 at the half.
By late in the third, however, all of the momentum was with Cheyenne Central. The Bolts, who are known as a 3-point shooting team, couldn’t find the basket.
Throughout the state tournament, junior McKale Holte was the guy from 3-point land for the Bolts, but on Saturday, he failed to make anything from downtown — Holte was held to two points and went 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.
“We had some kids step up on the defensive end big time," Lain said. "Cade Burns is one of them, and he did a tremendous job on Holte. With Nathaniel getting in foul trouble early off Williams, I thought in the second half, Jackson Whitworth did a great job defensively staying in front of Williams.”
However, it was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Talich that gave Cheyenne Central a 10-point lead and a full head of steam heading into the fourth quarter.
Talich was asked what was going through his head after he hit a 25-foot shot.
“Steph Curry,” he said. “I saw him do it on TV, and I had three seconds, so I pulled it. It felt good. It felt good all the way.”
The Bolts tried to claw back in the fourth quarter, but Central senior Brady Storebo would have none of that.
Storebo was a force for the Indians throughout the state tournament, but wasn't a big factor for his team until the fourth quarter where his 11 points helped his team keep the lead.
“Throughout the year, I’ve been a 10-plus guy, so if that means being patient, I’ll take it when I can get it,” Storebo said. “Today, it just came in the fourth quarter. Nate was steady, Lawson (Lovering) was steady, and I got (11) and Cade and Brock, it was just a whole team effort.”
As the game was coming to an end, Talich was able to keep his team in the lead by hitting free throw after free throw. It was something he had been preparing for all season.
“I watched the 3A state championship between Mountain View and Worland,” he said. “That kid hit those two free throws to win it, and I told myself if I get that chance, I’m not going to pass it up because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
A week prior, Cheyenne and Thunder Basin faced each other in the East Regional championship game with a similar result, except Central's margin of victory was just 75-70. What was different for Cheyenne Central this time around? Just one thing.
“Same team, same 10-foot hoop,” Talich said. “Same gym that’s 94-feet long and 50-feet wide. It was just higher stakes.”