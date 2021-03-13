Cheyenne Central boys basketball takes down Thunder Basin in state title game

Throughout the state tournament, junior McKale Holte was the guy from 3-point land for the Bolts, but on Saturday, he failed to make anything from downtown — Holte was held to two points and went 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

“We had some kids step up on the defensive end big time," Lain said. "Cade Burns is one of them, and he did a tremendous job on Holte. With Nathaniel getting in foul trouble early off Williams, I thought in the second half, Jackson Whitworth did a great job defensively staying in front of Williams.”

However, it was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Talich that gave Cheyenne Central a 10-point lead and a full head of steam heading into the fourth quarter.

Talich was asked what was going through his head after he hit a 25-foot shot.

“Steph Curry,” he said. “I saw him do it on TV, and I had three seconds, so I pulled it. It felt good. It felt good all the way.”

The Bolts tried to claw back in the fourth quarter, but Central senior Brady Storebo would have none of that.

Storebo was a force for the Indians throughout the state tournament, but wasn't a big factor for his team until the fourth quarter where his 11 points helped his team keep the lead.