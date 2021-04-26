Cheyenne Central grad Faith Meredith helps Colorado State-Pueblo win RMAC soccer title

Cheyenne Central grad Faith Meredith scored a goal to help Colorado State-Pueblo win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament championship on Sunday with a victory over Westminster College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Meredith, a junior midfielder for the Thunderwolves, scored in the 21st minute to tie the game at 1-all. CSU-Pueblo eventually prevailed 5-4 in penalty kicks after the game was tied at 2-all following overtime. Meredith was named to the all-tournament team.
A three-time all-state selection at Central (2016-18), Meredith earned NJCAA All-America honors playing at Laramie County Community College in 2019.
