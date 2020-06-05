Cheyenne Central's Lawson Lovering climbs in prep basketball rankings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheyenne Central junior Lawson Lovering is making a name for himself on the national level.

The 7-foot-1, 225-pound basketball standout recently moved into the national rankings, as he was listed by Rivals.com as the No. 56 player in the nation overall and the No. 9 center.

Lovering, who has already committed to Colorado, averaged 13.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this past season for the Indians. He also shot 69 percent (106 of 154) from the field for a Central team (20-3) that lost just one game in the regular season before losing two games at the Class 4A East Regional and failing to qualify for state. As a sophomore, Lovering averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

While Lovering hasn't been able to play organized ball due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has been working on his individual game.

“(Guarding out on the perimeter) is something I want to be able to do so I’m not quite there yet,” Lovering told BuffsCountry, a website that covers CU recruiting. “But I feel like I'm improving a lot in that area. So I just want to stay in front of guys if I happen to switch on to a guard or a wing or something. I want to be able to keep them out of paint or guard them out by the three-point line.”

Lovering announced his commitment to Colorado last fall, choosing the Buffs over Boise State, Colorado State and Oregon State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.