Cheyenne chamber CEO pushes back against state senator's claim over gun group case

CHEYENNE -- Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen pushed back against claims made last week by state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, that the chamber is seeking a list of Wyoming gun owners in an ongoing case being weighed by the Wyoming Attorney General’s office.

Bouchard’s claim, which he posted on his Facebook page, was loosely related to an election complaint filed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office last fall, which argues that the advocacy group Wyoming Gun Owners ran election ads without being properly registered with state election officials.

Chamber officials never asked for a list of gun owners, instead focusing their efforts on election integrity, Steenbergen said in an interview Friday.

“We don’t want a list of the gun owners. We’ve never asked for anything like that,” Steenbergen said. “It’s just, on its face, not true.”

During campaign season last year, Wyoming Gun Owners ran a handful of ads labeling certain candidates as anti-gun. Steenbergen said the chamber’s filing of a complaint, which was first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune last fall, was deemed necessary because election accountability is important to the business community.