Cheyenne church raising money to build home for teen moms

To celebrate its 100th birthday, First Christian Church in Cheyenne is working with Unaccompanied Students Initiative, a nonprofit that works in Cheyenne, Casper and Laramie, to build a house for homeless teen moms in Cheyenne.

According to a press release from the church, they are asking Wyomingites to partner with them in raising money for the house. They need $202,600 by January 2026 -- which marks that birthday -- to construct the home, which will be able to shelter four mothers and their babies. This number is strategic: "On average there are three homeless teen mothers in the Laramie County School District #1, at any given time," the release stated.

These efforts were born out of both the church and the initiative looking for who is falling through the "cracks" of the community as right now there is "no place for these young women to go in order to provide stability for their children."

Though the initiative already has a safe house for homeless teens in Cheyenne, mothers and babies cannot live there as well. In order to live at the safe house, the teens must be enrolled in an educational program, and the same rule will be enforced for the house for teen moms. This new home will be on the initiative's property with the already existing safe house.

In a blog post announcing the campaign from June, Aerii Smith, pastor of First Christian, writes "For months, a leadership team from this church has been talking about what we can do to celebrate our 100 year anniversary in 2026.

"We are to love. Love the least of these and to love one another, and through the raising of these funds, through the deepening of our relationship with U.S.I. and the community, we are loving all those we come into contact with, all those who need love to endure the hardships that life brings."

A blog post from October reports that St. Marks Episcopal Church gave a grant for the land that the house is to be built on.

To date, there are $106,930 in pledges and $37,884.83 in cash, according to the church's website. Donations can be made at cheyennefcc.org.