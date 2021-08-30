Cheyenne COVID cases spike after first week of school

Ashley Meyers is a parent of one of the two children who contracted COVID-19 after PODER’s first week of school, and the aunt of the second student.

She has four children in schools in the district, including three who do not go to PODER and are attending public schools. They are older than 12 and fully vaccinated, which puts them less at risk, but she said she still believes there should be a universal masking requirement to protect the community.

As a mother, she said she wants her children to go to school in person because the social and educational impacts of virtual school were negative, but it’s not safe without masks. She was concerned especially for her daughter’s safety, even before she became sick, because she is in second grade and cannot get the vaccine.

Meyers said the scariest part is the unknown. Earlier in the pandemic, officials said the virus only affected the older generations, and now it has mutated into the delta variant, showing up in schools across the nation. She said there’s not enough information on the longterm impacts of COVID-19 on children for unvaccinated students and faculty to not be wearing masks.

“So, why are we trying to risk it?” she asked.