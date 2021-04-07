Cheyenne Frontier Days set to return in full in 2021

Cheyenne Frontier Days will host its 125th anniversary celebration in person at Frontier Park from July 23 to Aug. 1, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The rodeo and surrounding entertainment events were canceled last year for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. An annual report from February showed the cancellation netted a $3.34 million loss in 2020.

In conjunction with the governor’s office and public health officials from the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, organizers plan to implement COVID-19 procedures to ensure cleanliness and sanitation. However, there will be no limitations on crowd sizes for concerts, rodeo or other outdoor events.

Through the concerts and rodeo performances, Cheyenne Frontier Days contributes $28 million into the local economy and creates over 300 jobs for the state.

“We are working continuously to safely and responsibly entertain our fans and put on a 125th “Daddy of ‘em All” that they will never forget,” Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, said in a news release.