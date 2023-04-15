CHEYENNE — Normally, a house loaded with cats is something to worry about.

In this instance, it’s a point of celebration.

Catz N Coffee Connections is the first cat cafe to open in Cheyenne, and first-time business owner Jami Eastman- Raffa is happy to see her vision come to life.

“There’s always going to be cats that are looking for homes, and there’s always gonna be people looking for cats,” Eastman-Raffa said Thursday afternoon. “It’s just a place where people can come in and hang out with the cats — the fact that they can come in here and actually adopt.”

Cat cafes have been an increasingly popular business around the country, following the simple format of providing customers with both coffee to drink and cats to interact with. Often, cats occupying a cafe are up for adoption, as is the case with Catz N Coffee.

Eastman-Raffa, a former Cheyenne Animal Shelter employee, opened the business a little over a week ago with the goal of providing a more comfortable space for cats to live as they’re waiting to be adopted. Catz N Coffee, located at 615 W. 20th St., has all the comfort of a home, making it an equally relaxing space for people to get to know a cat before adoption.

“I just thought it was better to be able to come and sit with them,” Eastman-Raffa said. “You know, be able to pet them and hang out with them.The shelter is able to do that, of course, but when you go there, you visit the cats you want in their kennels.

“That doesn’t give people a really good idea of how a cat’s gonna act outside of the kennel.”

Three of the nine cats Eastman- Raffa initially took in have either been adopted or are pending adoption after a busy opening weekend. Residents are clearly enthusiastic about the new business, and Eastman-Raffa has enjoyed the friendly encounters with customers as they walk throughout the different rooms of the house, interacting with feline residents along the way.

The cafe, where customers can grab snacks, drip coffee and tea, is located in what is essentially the living room on the ground floor. During the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s visit to the store, Henry, Amelia and Holly were patrolling the space, enamored with a feather toy being flipped and tossed by the WTE photographer.

There are three more rooms upstairs, each offering a different seating arrangement surrounded by artwork and amenities affectionately depicting the likeness of cats. In the room located at the far end of the hallway, cats Garfield and Loki napped in the sun before Eastman-Raffa snatched Garfield up and posed for a picture.

Some of the cats are a little less social than others, but all of them are vaccinated, fixed, checked for disease and microchipped before their intake.The current set of cats arrived from Douglas and Buffalo, but she also plans to take in cats from Laramie and Cheyenne.

“I’m going to try to take the older cats that people aren’t looking at, the ones that are more scared,” Eastman-Raffa said. “Maybe their owner died, they’ve been with their owner for 12 years and those cats don’t really know what’s going on. I want to help those cats to get more comfortable around people, and then hopefully they can get adopted.”

All of the cats are available to view online at catzncoffeeconnect. com.This is also where customers can book an appointment, donate and learn more about the business.

Eastman-Raffa is currently accepting 50-minute appointments at $14 a person, with the largest size group being four people per booking.This administrative charge goes directly into covering the cost of maintenance, cat care and keeping the space as clean as possible.

Customers do not have to buy a drink — or adopt a cat — during their appointment.This is a space meant to be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of their intent to adopt.

Children must be over 12 years old to enter the cafe for both their own safety and the safety of the cats.

And, of course, cats will be cats, so every guest must sign a waiver upon entry for any scratches or bites that might occur in the cafe.