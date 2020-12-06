Cheyenne low-cost travel basketball team has nowhere to practice or mentor kids

Maureon Alexander, an aspiring college basketball player who’s been a member of the Piranhaz since third grade, said he’s deeply missed practicing with his coaches during the pandemic.

“They help us on and off the court, including with our grades,” said Alexander, who also plays on the varsity basketball team at South. “They’re like another father figure for me; they’ve always been there for me when other people haven’t.”

As the weather gets colder and windier, Alexander is worried they’ll hardly ever practice. That’s why he’s thrilled about the possibility of turning the old warehouse into an indoor basketball court.

“Me and my teammates never want to come out of the gym when we can get one,” he said. “If we had one that we could go to 24-7, there’d be no getting us out of there.”

Page isn’t sure how or when the team will be able to raise the kind of money it would take to make that happen. But if he is able to secure the space, he knows one thing is for certain: he wants kids to be able to play whenever they want.

“If one of our kids called at 10 p.m. wanting to shoot, we’d head over and open it up for them,” he said. “Basketball kept me out of a lot of trouble growing up. I want these kids to have that outlet, too.”

