Cheyenne native Brandt Tobler to open Saturday's Casper Comedy Show

“I think the most exciting part is you just never know what's going to happen every single time,” he said. “There's never really a dull moment. Sometimes it goes great, sometimes it goes bad, and you just never know till you walk out there. So I think just the adrenaline of it is — it's just so much fun. And it's when it goes good, there's nothing in the world better.”

His second book, "The Elevator’s Not Coming” is about the work that goes into a comedy career. He hopes the book will help motivate people to pursue their dreams as it reminds them that there’s no easy way.

“You have to take the stairs, and that's how you get to the top. And it's a lot of hard work. But unfortunately, most people just want an elevator to take them right to the top. And that's how I wanted it in the beginning. But everything I've accomplished was a lot harder than what I ever imagined. But it was still worth it.”

After a decade in Las Vegas and eight years in Los Angeles, Tobler has made his way back to the Rocky Mountain region.

“It’s been so great to be back, because I can get to Cheyenne in an hour and a half and see all the important people in my life.”