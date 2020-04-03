Cheyenne officials eye liquor store deliveries

CHEYENNE (WNE) - A few weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic's local impact, city officials are eyeing a way to allow Cheyenne's liquor stores to make deliveries -- something already permitted in most other parts of the state.
The spread of COVID-19 to Wyoming has brought some quick changes to how some alcohol is sold in the state. Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an order allowing restaurants and bars with a Wyoming liquor license to sell beer and wine with takeout food orders.
But liquor stores in Cheyenne were unaffected by the proposal, and unlike their counterparts in places like Casper and Jackson, they are restricted by a city ordinance from delivering.
Members of the Cheyenne City Council, along with Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, have been drafting a new ordinance to get rid of that restriction, while implementing requirements to ensure safe deliveries. The plan is for the council to vote on the proposal during its April 13 meeting.
Under the proposed ordinance, delivery drivers for the stores would have to be at least 21, and deliveries of kegs would be prohibited.
If the ordinance wins approval from the Cheyenne City Council, it would be effective for 90 days.
