Cheyenne police talk man off bridge

  • Updated
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department successfully talked a man off of a bridge over the weekend, according to a CPD Facebook post.

At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a reported suicide attempt near the 2000 block of West Lincolnway. Officers arrived on scene and located a 44-year-old man on a railroad bridge that spans over West Lincolnway and the Union Pacific Railroad.

Officers noticed the man had a ligature around his neck, with the other end attached to the bridge he was on. The male stated he was going to jump off of the bridge and hang himself.

Several additional officers arrived on scene, and multiple officers spoke with the man. After a long conversation, officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince him to come off of the bridge. An officer on scene was able to cut the ligature from the bridge.

Once the man agreed to come down, Cheyenne Fire Rescue assisted him from the bridge with it ladder truck and moved him to safety.

