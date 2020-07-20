Cheyenne private listening session frustrates some

"This particular forum was announced as a listening session, and we had anticipated, as you can see from the setup of the chairs, to be able to have everyone in an individual group," Rosa Salamanca of the U.S. Department of Justice announced to the group. "Unfortunately, what happened instead is there are some fears of retaliation."

Byrd said during the private listening sessions, people were talking about individuals specifically and other details people can't talk about in a public forum.

Paulette Gadlin decided to leave the session after she found out the session would be private. She said she's a community member who came to listen to the concerns of the community.

She's thinking of running for the school board, and thought it was important to hear what the community had to say. She said since the forum was closed, she doesn't think it will have the same effect.

"When you're speaking the truth about something, it's nothing that should be, or has to be, private," she said. "Because individuals could have set up a private meeting with the councilmen themselves."

In order for the community to move forward, she said more events like these are needed. She said she thought the forum was a wonderful idea, and hopes that maybe this could occur again in a different format.