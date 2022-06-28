Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to reopen main entrances

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will open its front entrances on July 5 for the first time in more than two years.

The hospital’s main entrances have been closed because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

The medical center will also move valet service from the south parking garage to the main drive-through at 23rd Street and House Avenue, and public elevator access from the south parking garage to the medical office building will also open.

Valet service at the front entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s currently available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the hospital’s Cancer Center and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the emergency department. The service is free.

People will still have to wear masks in the hospital’s facilities.

