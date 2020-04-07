You are the owner of this article.
Cheyenne school district cancels prom after state closure order extended
Prom

Hailey Hill, second from right, and her boyfriend and high school prom partner Tony Cho, right, of Seneca Valley High School in Gaithersburg, Md., is photographed by her mother Kari Hill, left, and sister Kayla Hill, as they spend their day at the Tidal Basin, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington to celebrate her interrupted high school prom as Maryland schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

Cheyenne's school district, the largest in the state, has cancelled prom at all of its schools as uncertainty looms over the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted public health orders closing schools and many businesses. 

"Due to the COVID-19 closure, all proms throughout Laramie County School District 1 have been canceled," a release from the district sent Tuesday afternoon reads.

Proms at several area high schools had been scheduled for late April. Gov. Mark Gordon announced last Friday the public health order closing schools and many businesses across the state would be extended through the month of April. 

The decision to cancel the high school rite of passage came down to uncertainty over when large gatherings would be permitted again by the state, according to the release.

“We recognize these are unprecedented times, especially when it comes to these important milestone celebrations,” district superintendent Boyd Brown said. 

The release clarifies the district has not canceled graduation ceremonies at any of its schools, “However, we could be using some creative options to recognize our graduates," Brown says in the release.

Gordon began advising against large public gatherings March 12, and a few days later, on March 15, recommended the state's school districts close. By March 19, Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist had issued a public health order mandating those closures, as well as the closures of many businesses across the state. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Local Government Reporter

