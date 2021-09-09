Cheyenne school trustees adopt mask mandate

The risk levels are color-coded and correlate to the total new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, as well as the percentage of positive tests. Red and orange levels mean the community risk is high or substantial, and yellow and green levels are moderate to low.

Trustees Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith and Tim Bolin moved to amend the addendum to only require masks when the risk level was at its highest, which is red. That motion failed.

Currently, the county is in the high-risk category, which is a trend across the state. Ten major hospitals in Wyoming are at full capacity, and health officials from the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said at the meeting they are just as overwhelmed. These health officials said they are also parents of children in the county.

Kathy Emmons, director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, addressed the school board’s special virtual meeting and said action had to be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines. She said she is witnessing the effects of nearly 1,500 new COVID cases in the month of August, and it has to be mitigated.

LCSD1 is experiencing a strain on resources, as well, and has felt the impacts of the high community COVID spread in the county.