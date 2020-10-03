Cheyenne veteran gets hunting trip of a lifetime

That was the third sheep tag Wendtland’s drawn in Wyoming, which is quite rare, so he said the goal was to share his good fortune with someone else.

The big day arrived Sept. 1, when Nissen and her hunting team headed into the Wyoming wilderness for the first of several hot days searching for sheep. On day six, the team was sweating atop Devils Canyon, looking for a ram they’d seen five days earlier on the top ledge of the canyon. About 1,200 yards down a drainage to the north of the canyon, Wendtland said hunting team member Chris Fare and his 8-year-old son, Liam, spotted six rams. Nissen and Wendtland put together a stalk, but they were short on time, and the rams got away as the sun set and the team lost visibility.

“I was a little nervous that night, so I’m glad we didn’t get the ram that night,” Nissen said. “I had time to pray and think about it and center myself. It was really important to me to do it in one shot so the animal didn’t suffer too much.”

Wendtland said the Fares spotted the rams again Sunday morning, and the group included the ram they’d had their eyes on five days earlier that earned the nickname “Wyoming chocolate” for its distinct color. After a failed first stalk, at 234 yards, Nissen tried again.