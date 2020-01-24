Cheyenne woman sews kangaroo pouches

“By noon I had almost $500,” Michelle said. “I went to JoAnne’s fabric and basically bought out their entire clearance section.”

She was able to find some colorful patterns, but said “It doesn’t even matter what it looks like. The joeys are in such need and have no inclination of what the pouches look like.”

Michelle brought the supplies back to her basement and scrawled the word KANGAROOS! across her monthly wall calendar to remind her of the project’s urgency.

She started each morning this week around 8:30 and didn’t stop until 10:30 at night, sometimes working straight through lunch and dinner. “Down here it’s easy to sew forever,” Michelle said.

Michelle keeps her workspace tidy. Spools of thread are lined up like a rainbow against the off-white walls. Cut-outs of cozy fabric are neatly piled on a wooden table. “There’s five different sizes. It’s based on the age of the joey,” said Michelle. One yard of fabric, she said, costs about $6 which makes “two big Kangaroos bags.”