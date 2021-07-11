Cheyenne youth wins national poetry championship

CHEYENNE – Jayden Roccaforte has been asked too many times in his life “What are you?” to actually keep count.

It’s not even uncommon for someone to try to touch his curly hair, asking him what race his parents are and inquiring about his skin color. Roccaforte and most of his family members have dealt with these well-meaning, but ignorant, questions all of their lives.

“People would come up to me and start petting me like a dog,” he said. “I wanted to show that when you talk to mixed people like that, it makes them feel like a commodity, like the only reason I’m here is for you to look at my curly hair or silky brown skin.”

So to properly express his feelings about being a biracial person, he decided to perform a poem called “Mutts” during this year’s National Speech and Debate Tournament, his final competition as a student at Cheyenne’s East High.

Of everything he has ever done during his speech and debate career in high school, this was the most personal piece he’s ever done, combining six or seven slam poetry pieces into “Mutts.”