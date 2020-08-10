Child missing after submerged ATV discovered near Firehole Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy who was last seen leaving a campsite in Sweetwater County on an ATV with his father on Thursday night.

The ATV was later discovered submerged in the water below a 200-foot cliff near the Firehole Canyon and Sage Creek area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. The body of the boys' father was found with the wreckage, but the child has not been located.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a missing report on Friday evening near the canyon and learned that a 34-year-old man and his 7-year-old son left their campsite at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, the sheriff's office said. A witness reported the pair never returned.

Deputies searched throughout the night. At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, they saw oil slick and debris floating on the surface of the water below the 200-foot cliff, which is on the northern side of the reservoir where the Green River emerges into the lake, said Dept. Jason Mower, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Around noon, divers found a submerged ATV in the area of the debris. They also found the body of the boy's father with the vehicle. The child, however, remains missing.