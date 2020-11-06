Children’s book features grizzly bear 399

Although nearing the end of a typical grizzly’s lifetime, bear 399 emerged from her den this spring with four cubs — a litter size that’s a true rarity, occurring only about 2% of the time in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — the latest addition to her legacy.

The first 10 years of grizzly 399’s life aren’t well known, so Medina had to improvise. She begins the story in the den until Little Cub, Big Cub and Sister Bear (399) are cast off by their mother. Along the way the youngster grizzlies learn lessons about eating huckleberries and trout and steering clear of geysers.

The narrative then works to stick with what’s known of the adult life of the faithfully followed bear, although it also allows for some obvious creative latitude.

Grizzly 399 canoodles with a male bear named Brutus and has her first brush with humankind. She bears a litter of three cubs and knocks down and bites a human who comes too near an elk carcass she is feeding on. She feels a sharp sting and awakens wearing ear tags and a GPS collar.

It’s all illustrated and told simply, with the goal of helping children understand the trials, tribulations and joys of the life of a grizzly bear that has learned to live among humans while mostly steering clear of conflict.